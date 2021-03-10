Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

