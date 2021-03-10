Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

