Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of BCEI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit