Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of BCEI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.