Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SDEM opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

