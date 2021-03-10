Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,382 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

