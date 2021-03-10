Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPG opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
