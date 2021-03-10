Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

