Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

