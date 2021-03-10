Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 399 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 131.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $185.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

