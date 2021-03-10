BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $49,664.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $73,829.48 and $49,664.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00054036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00754316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00039645 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

