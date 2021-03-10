Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 56,513 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

WNEB stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

