Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $11,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

