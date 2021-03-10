Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BSIG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

