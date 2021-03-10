Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $137.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

