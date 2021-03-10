Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Banner worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.