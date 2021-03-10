Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.58 ($72.44).

FRA:BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.74.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit