Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.58 ($72.44).

FRA:BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.74.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

