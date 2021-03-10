Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.74. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

