Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.74. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit