BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Mar 10th, 2021

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 690,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 439,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

