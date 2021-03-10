Brokerages Set BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Target Price at GBX 154

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.89 ($2.10).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BT.A. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

BT.A traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 137.30 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 27,779,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,754. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.04. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

