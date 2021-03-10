Brokerages Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target at $23.67

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $20.45 on Friday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

In other news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,812.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

