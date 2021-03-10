BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.