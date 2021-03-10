Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

