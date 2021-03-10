Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

BURL opened at $304.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $304.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

