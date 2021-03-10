Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $325.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

BURL opened at $304.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $304.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit