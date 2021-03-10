Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 8.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $304.89 and last traded at $304.16. 1,039,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 557,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.35.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

