C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brady Mickelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $885,100.00.

Shares of AI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $19,499,000.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit