Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,973.50.

CABO opened at $1,819.52 on Tuesday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,994.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

