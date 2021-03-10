CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Down 7.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.18. 1,042,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 368,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Get CAE alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,377,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.