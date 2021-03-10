Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 21st consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has more than doubled over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

3/10/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

