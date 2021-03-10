Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.80.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$38.60 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.41. The company has a market cap of C$45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.40.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

