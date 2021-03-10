Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.53

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.85. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

