Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

