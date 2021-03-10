Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 687 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

