Carbon Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $127,499.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00502403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00074052 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00533130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075329 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,702 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

