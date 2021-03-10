Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.