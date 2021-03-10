Cardno Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.27.

In other news, insider Susan Reisbord 2,230,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th.

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company's Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental segment provides services in civil, structural, water, environmental, coastal, bridge, geotechnical, subsurface utility, traffic, and transport engineering, as well as environmental science, surveying, landscape architecture, planning, and asset management.

