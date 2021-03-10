Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

CUK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. 1,906,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

