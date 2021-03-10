Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 7.2%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.79. 457,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 435,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

