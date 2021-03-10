Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Raymond James upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. 7,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

