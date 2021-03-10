Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Sells $13,028,847.37 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.