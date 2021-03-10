Ccore Reaches One Day Volume of $72.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $11,209.19 and approximately $72.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

