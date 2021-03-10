CCUniverse Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,379.98 and $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

