Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €4.99 ($5.87) and traded as high as €5.30 ($6.24). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.25 ($6.18), with a volume of 5,999 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.63 ($5.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.99.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

