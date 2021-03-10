Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €4.99 ($5.87) and traded as high as €5.30 ($6.24). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.25 ($6.18), with a volume of 5,999 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.63 ($5.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.99.

Ceconomy Company Profile (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit