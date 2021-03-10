CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 5.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 10,701,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,899,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
