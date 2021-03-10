CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 5.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 10,701,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,899,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

