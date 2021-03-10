Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

