Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $21,489,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

