Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.32

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 4185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $388,370. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

