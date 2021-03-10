Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CERT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

