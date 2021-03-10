Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s (LDSVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $8,864.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,888.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,770.74. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

