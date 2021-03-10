Christina Tan Sells 13,882 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 1,098,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

