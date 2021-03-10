CIBC Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $16.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 341,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

