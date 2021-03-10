CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -337.50%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

